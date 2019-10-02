Neil Warnock not bothered about possession as Cardiff cash in on chances against QPR

Neil Warnock insisted he was not bothered about Cardiff’s lack of possession as he reflected on their 3-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over QPR.

Cardiff had just 28 per cent possession on home soil, but the Bluebirds showed their ruthless streak as goals from Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack and Callum Paterson extended the Bluebirds’ unbeaten run to seven games.

Rangers shaded the goal attempts 14-10 – hitting the bar twice – but both sides had four on-target efforts.

“I think fans want to see goalkeepers making saves, crosses coming in, oohs and aahs,” Cardiff manager Warnock said when asked about QPR having 72 per cent possession.

“That’s my kind of football. If you said would I rather pass it around, have fantastic players, and lose 3-0 every week then no I wouldn’t, no.

“We knew they would have a lot of possession, but I thought we were well organised and disciplined.”

Pack scored his first goal since his reported £4million summer move from Bristol City on the stroke of half-time.

The midfielder tapped home in a crowded goalmouth to double Cardiff’s lead and Warnock later compared the 28-year-old to former Scotland great Dave Mackay.

“He’s calm, he doesn’t panic, and also covers a lot of ground,” Warnock said.

“He reminds me of Dave Mackay because he never seems to run past the centre circle.

“But he said to me after Hull on Saturday ‘look at my stats gaffer’, and he was top.

“He ran more than everyone else at Hull – 11.6 kilometres – and it just shows you that he’s always available and keeps the ball rolling.

“We are getting better. We can still go quite a way yet, but it’s nice to get a run going in the Championship because you do need them.”

QPR drop to 11th – one place below the Bluebirds on goal difference – after back-to-back defeats to West Brom and Cardiff.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

“We went one-down but I thought we played very well.

“We hit the post and created chances but then we had a sucker punch and you feel like you’re having your pocket picked just before half-time.

“At 2-0 I felt if we scored the next goal we were in this – and we controlled the second half.

“We looked good, hit the post and had three massive chances that you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net.

“But if you don’t get your rewards you pay the price. It felt like a smash and grab.”