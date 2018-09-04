Neres commits to Ajax until 2022
David Neres appears in no hurry to leave Ajax despite reported interest from elsewhere, as he signed a new deal on Tuesday.
Ajax have tied highly rated Brazilian attacker David Neres down to a new four-year contract, the Dutch club have announced.
Neres, a former Brazil Under-20 international, joined Ajax in January 2017 after emerging as a promising prospect at Sao Paulo.
Although he took a few months to properly find his feet, Neres – still just 21 – has established himself as a key figure in Amsterdam, making 32 Eredivisie appearances last term.
The attacker, who was already contracted until 2021, is likely to prove even more essential to Ajax following the pre-season departure of Justin Kluivert to Roma.
Signing newssss! David Neres: !September 4, 2018
Neres has been linked with a host of big European clubs, with Ajax said to have rejected a €30million offer from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.
But Ajax have strengthened their position with his one-year extension.
Your favourite Neres moment? September 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.