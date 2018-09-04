Neres commits to Ajax until 2022

Ajax have tied highly rated Brazilian attacker David Neres down to a new four-year contract, the Dutch club have announced.

Neres, a former Brazil Under-20 international, joined Ajax in January 2017 after emerging as a promising prospect at Sao Paulo.

Although he took a few months to properly find his feet, Neres – still just 21 – has established himself as a key figure in Amsterdam, making 32 Eredivisie appearances last term.

The attacker, who was already contracted until 2021, is likely to prove even more essential to Ajax following the pre-season departure of Justin Kluivert to Roma.

Signing newssss! David Neres: !September 4, 2018

Neres has been linked with a host of big European clubs, with Ajax said to have rejected a €30million offer from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

But Ajax have strengthened their position with his one-year extension.