Netherlands 3 United States 4: Williams and Wood complete memorable victory

Danny Williams and Bobby Wood came off the bench to fire United States to memorable 4-3 victory over Netherlands with a late double at the Amsterdam Arena.

Netherlands looked set for victory in an entertaining friendly on Friday after two goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and an inadvertent header from Memphis Depay saw them into a 3-1 lead – Gyasi Zardes having scored for the US.

John Brooks pulled another goal back for the visitors in the 70th minute, but Netherlands still looked likely to see out the result.

However, Williams' deflected strike in the 89th minute pulled the US level, before Wood fired home a stoppage-time winner after Michael Bradley showed great composure in the build-up. The result represents the US' first win over Netherlands.

Daryl Janmaat got the first sight of goal, firing straight at Brad Guzan from the edge of the box before Zardes was denied by the legs of Jasper Cillessen at the other end when he turned on the spot to poke goalwards.

Jurgen Klinsmann's men went even closer after 21 minutes, when Bradley rifled against the right-hand post before Fabian Johnson found the other with the follow-up.

Brek Shea failed to make the most of a one-on-one situation soon after, sending a limp effort at Cillessen, and the USA's profligacy was soon punished.

Having sent a promising effort wide moments earlier, Huntelaar rose highest to get on the end of a superb Depay cross and nod the home side in front after 27 minutes – his 40th international goal.

But Guus Hiddink's side were soon pegged back as a deep cross from Johnson found Zardes, who turned the ball into the net for his first on the international stage.

Georginio Wijnaldum looked to have put Netherlands back in front shortly before the interval, but saw his effort chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Guzan had to be alert to keep out a Robin van Persie header at the beginning of the second half and, when the ball fell back into the path of the Manchester United striker, it was left to Kyle Beckerman to clear off the line.

But Guzan will feel he should have done better when he allowed another Huntelaar header to drift over his head four minutes after the break – Gregory van der Wiel this time providing the assist.

Brooks had a headed goal ruled out for an alleged Zardes foul on Jeffrey Bruma before Huntelaar's powerful drive ricocheted off Depay for Netherlands' third four minutes later.

That goal looked to have wrapped up the win for Hiddink's side, but Brooks capped off an incisive US attacking move 20 minutes from time to keep the game alive until the final whistle.

Luuk de Jong somehow failed make it four for the Netherlands in the closing stages - Johnson's eventual clearance rebounding off the PSV striker and onto the post - but there was still time for the US to turn the game on its head.

The Netherlands defence failed to clear their lines from a corner, allowing Williams to find the net via a deflection, before De Jong rattled the crossbar at the other end.

But it was left to Wood to have the final say in a breathless finish in Amsterdam, with Bradley having brought the ball forward from midfield for Jordan Morris to square.