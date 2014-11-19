Neuer boost for Bayern as keeper recovers

The 28-year-old did not feature in Germany's 1-0 friendly victory over Spain on Tuesday due to discomfort in his knee.

However, Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper safely came through a training session on Wednesday and should play between the posts when the Bundesliga resumes after the international break.

"It [the knee injury] was only a short-term problem," said Bayern's sporting director Matthias Sammer.

Neuer's availability will be a welcome relief for Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, who has had problems with his goalkeeping options this season.

Pepe Reina, signed to provide competition for Neuer in the close-season, has been unavailable since October due to a calf injury, while third-choice Tom Starke has been sidelined with an ankle injury.