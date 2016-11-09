Neuer, Brandt pull out of Germany squad

Germany coach Joachim Low will have to make do without the services of Manuel Neuer and Julian Brandt in Friday's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer and Bayer Leverkusen's Brandt are suffering from illness and neither boarded the flight to Rimini with the rest of the Germany squad on Wednesday.

The reigning world champions were already without Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler and Jerome Boateng due to injury, while Mesut Ozil was rested.

Germany top Group C with nine points from three games, two points ahead of second-placed Azerbaijan, with Nothern Ireland trailing by five points in third place. This week's opponents San Marino sit rock bottom with zero points from three games.

Low's men take on Italy in an international friendly on Tuesday.