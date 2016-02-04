Neuer denies Bayern rift amid Vidal paper row

Manuel Neuer has rejected claims of divisions in the Bayern Munich dressing room and offered a staunch defence of team-mate Arturo Vidal.

Vidal was the subject of a report in a German newspaper last week claiming he drank alcohol prior to training at a mid-season club break in Qatar last month.

The Chile playmaker has denied the allegations and, together with Bayern, announced his intention to take legal action against the publication.

Speaking before Saturday's Bundesliga match away to Bayer Leverkusen, goalkeeper Neuer insisted former Juventus man Vidal is a valued member of the squad, which remains united, according to the Germany international.

"People only have to see what Arturo does for the team," Neuer told a news conference. "No job is too small for him, he commits fully to every tackle.

"There's no debate among the players. The things people are trying to claim about the team doesn't affect us."

Alleged details of Vidal's salary were also published by the same outlet, but if the intention of the report was to cause jealously among Bayern's handsomely remunerated stars, Neuer for one claimed to be unaffected.

"I can only repeat that we stick together," he said. "Everyone stands up for each other.

"We talk about how we can play better, not about payslips."

Bayern are without centre-back Jerome Boateng and versatile Spaniard Javi Martinez due to injury, while defensive reinforcement Serdar Tasci, a loan signing from Spartak Moscow, could have to wait to make his debut after sustaining a concussion in training on Wednesday.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich may be forced to deputise again alongside Holger Badstuber in central defence as a consequence, but Neuer felt that stop-gap solution served the purpose in a 2-0 home win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

"It worked well. We all had a good feeling. Josh is attentive and quick," Neuer added.

Reigning champions Bayern are eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.