Neuer excited by Dortmund cup final

The Germany goalkeeper is excited by the showdown against Dortmund as the Bundesliga champions look to cap an excellent season in style.

The Bavarian giants failed to defend their UEFA Champions League crown but there has been no shortage of success for Pep Guardiola's men this season, who have also won FIFA's Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

They can complete the quadruple of trophies against Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund in a repeat of last year's Champions League final and Neuer expects a close encounter.

"We're looking forward to it," he told Bayern's official website.

"It should be an exciting game between the top two teams in Germany.

"It's a final deserving of its name. We are evenly matched, and it will go down to the wire."

Neuer also claimed that the club's thirst for success and playing at fortress Allianz Arena have been major factors in their success.

"We're extremely successful and the best team in Germany, a great feeling," he added.

"We always play in front of a full house, the atmosphere is always amazing and our will to win is unbeatable."