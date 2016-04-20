Neuer eyeing trophies after committing to Bayern

Manuel Neuer wants to celebrate his new contract at Bayern Munich with a glut of trophies at the end of the season.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer penned a fresh deal that runs until June 2021 on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's team sit seven points clear in the Bundesliga with four matches remaining and have the DFB Pokal final, and a Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid on the horizon.

Neuer was part of the Bayern side that completed a Bundesliga-Pokal-Champions League treble under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13 and the 30-year-old is keen for a repeat.

"I feel very good at Bayern and I am glad that we have now got the contract in the bag," he told the club's official website.

"We are now everywhere in the title race and have great opportunities to take a lot of trophies this year.

"That's our goal now in the short term, but also in the coming years. I look forward to the future at Bayern."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is delighted to tie down a player he holds in the highest regard.

"He is the world's best goalkeeper and we are totally satisfied with his performance," he said.

"Manuel is a banker in goal and we are happy that he has decided to stay at Bayern and to sign a new contract.

"We now have all the top performers committed long term to FC Bayern. The fans need not worry about the future."

Neuer is the latest Bayern star to commit his future to the club, with Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Javi Martinez having extended their stays over recent months.