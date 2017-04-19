Neuer fractures foot as Bayern lose to Madrid

Manuel Neuer could be set to miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his foot in Bayern Munich's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

The Germany international goalkeeper sustained the injury as Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in extra time during Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Madrid in the return leg of their quarter-final tie, which eliminated Bayern 6-3 on aggregate.

Bayern announced the initial diagnosis and said 31-year-old Neuer will "undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment".

Neuer had only recently returned from foot surgery against Madrid in the first leg, having missed two Bundesliga fixtures following a training incident last month.

News of Neuer's injury capped a forgettable trip to the Spanish capital for the Bundesliga champions.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men were left raging after midfielder Arturo Vidal was controversially shown a second yellow card with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Also, two of Ronaldo's goals appeared to be offside in extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern - eight points clear in the Bundesliga - are back in action on Saturday, hosting relegation-threatened Mainz.