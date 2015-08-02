Neuer furious at Bayern Supercup defeat

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer failed to hide his frustration at an "infuriating defeat" to Wolfsburg in the DFL Supercup.

The Bundesliga champions took the lead through Arjen Robben five minutes after the break at the Volkswagen Arena and largely controlled proceedings.

However, their failure to find a second goal was punished by Nicklas Bendtner in the last minute of normal time, and the Denmark striker went on to net the winner in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory following Xabi Alonso's miss for Bayern.

"We played well but unfortunately dropped our guard in the last minute," he told reporters. "It's an infuriating defeat.

"We had Wolfsburg under control, we had more of the play and were the better team."

Robben, playing for the first time since suffering a muscular injury in April, was equally frustrated and says Bayern must quickly assess why they failed to win.

"I'm disappointed. That's football, it can all change in a minute," he said.

"We have to look very critically at ourselves, because we should have wrapped it up earlier. We had chances and at 2-0 it would have been all over."