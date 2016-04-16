Neuer, Lewandowski demand Bundesliga focus

Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski called for Bayern Munich to remain focused in the wake of Saturday's 3-0 win over Schalke, a result which edged them closer to a fourth successive Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski scored twice at Allianz Arena, with Arturo Vidal grabbing the third as the hosts recovered from a sluggish first-half showing to secure their 25th league victory of the season.

The win means that if second-placed Borussia Dortmund fail to beat Hamburg on Sunday, three points at Hertha Berlin on April 23rd would be enough for Bayern to be crowned champions.

The Bavarian giants also have a Champions League semi-final to look forward to against Atletico Madrid, but Neuer remains adamant the league is the immediate priority.

"It's important that we focus on the Bundesliga until the end of the season," he said.

"We lacked a bit of rhythm in the first half, but we were better in the second period and managed to create some chances."

Those sentiments were echoed by Lewandowski, who took his league tally for the season to 27 with a close-range effort and a thumping header from a pinpoint Rafinha cross.

"There are some stages when it doesn't all click (for a striker), but it did today.

"We didn't move the ball well enough going forward in the first half, but we did that better in the second period and scored three goals.

"It was a good game from us. We need to give it our all in the Bundesliga until the end of the season.

"The Atletico games won't be easy, but we have to show that we want to reach the final."

Next on the agenda for Pep Guardiola's side is Tuesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final clash with Werder Bremen.