Neuer to miss Germany friendly

Manuel Neuer will be rested for Germany's Euro 2016 warm-up game with Slovakia on Sunday.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Germany's undisputed number one, will sit it out with Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen given the chance to pick up his first cap in Augsburg.

Mats Hummels, who completed his move back to Bayern from Borussia Dortmund on Monday, will also be absent as he recovers from a calf muscle sustained in the DFB-Pokal final.

Andreas Kopke, Germany's goalkeeping coach, told a news conference: "Bernd Leno will earn his first cap. Manuel Neuer will stay at the hotel, along with the injured players who will remain to work on their fitness."

Kopke denied there was any friction between Leno and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the battle to be Neuer's understudy, adding: "I have not heard of any potential problems.

"If we had any doubts, we would have acted beforehand. Everyone wants to play and the competition is there but, regarding potential disagreements, there is nothing to say."

Lukas Podolski, the matchwinner as Galatasaray beat Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce in the final of the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday night, will jet in to Augsburg before moving on to the Germans' training base in the Swiss town of Ascona.

Kopke added: "Lukas Podolski will come to Augsburg and then travel to the training camp.

"Which players stay here will be decided tomorrow after the final training session. It makes no sense to go with 27 players to Augsburg.

"For players who have yet to prove themselves the Slovakia game is very important. We also want to try some tactical things."