Neuer not to blame for Bayern defeat - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola denied goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was at fault for Tuesday's defeat to Arsenal.

Bayern's 12-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end in London after Neuer's late error helped Arsenal to a 2-0 Champions League victory in Group F.

Neuer misjudged Santi Cazorla's free-kick and the German international was caught out of position as substitute Olivier Giroud headed home the 77th-minute opener.

Mesut Ozil sealed the points in stoppage time but Guardiola refused to blame Neuer, who had produced two brilliant saves to deny Ozil and Theo Walcott earlier in the match.

"The first half he had some great saves," said Guardiola.

"Never in my life have I criticised a player for taking decisions if correct or not correct. We did not lose because of Manuel Neuer.

"This is football and he took a decision in that situation - that is it."