Neuer refuses to write off Borussia Dortmund

Manuel Neuer believes Borussia Dortmund remain Bayern Munich's biggest rivals in the race for the Bundesliga title, although the goalkeeper respects the challenge of RB Leipzig following their sublime start to the season.

The reigning champions are top of the Bundesliga table, level with Leipzig on 36 points heading into Wednesday's clash with the promoted side, while Dortmund are already 10 points off the pace in fifth spot.

Nevertheless, Neuer is adamant Thomas Tuchel's men should not be written off just yet.

"Leipzig have built on last year's promotion and have made headlines with their start to the season. They deserve to be where they are," Neuer told Kicker.

"But I expect Dortmund to do better after the winter break than before it.

"I do not think RB Leipzig can already do what Dortmund have done in the past in the next three or four years or so. Dortmund remain our main rivals in the long term.

"I would like to win the Bundesliga title every season. The Bundesliga is our bread and butter, it is the most honest title."

Leipzig take on Bayern at Allianz Arena in the final round of fixtures before the mid-season break, with the Bundesliga then due to resume from January 20.