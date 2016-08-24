Neuer: Schweinsteiger remains one of world's best

Manuel Neuer has expressed his sadness at Bastian Schweinsteiger's Manchester United situation, claiming he remains one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 32-year-old, who retired from Germany duty last month, is not in Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford and has been training away from the United first team.

Schweinsteiger told fans on Twitter on Wednesday he will be ready when called upon and does not intend to leave for another European club, but Neuer, his former Bayern Munich team-mate, has expressed bemusement at the state of affairs.

"It's very bitter and sad," he told the media. "We know how important Bastian was for all his teams, no matter if it was FC Bayern or the national team.

"For me he was one of the best midfielders in the world and still is. So it's sad that the football world can't see him right now."

As for his own club fortunes, Neuer has been impressed by Carlo Ancelotti's management style since he succeeded Pep Guardiola as Bayern coach.

"Basically he already gives us more freedom," he said. "He knows that we have world-class players in our ranks, he can trust us and it shows.

"He is very relaxed around us and knows, of course, that we have different characters and so deals differently with each of us."

Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the DFL-Supercup to kick off their season.