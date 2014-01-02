Neuer tips Barca target Ter Stegen for stardom

The Borussia Monchengladbach keeper is rumoured to be a target for the Camp Nou club as they seek to find a replacement for Victor Valdes, who is set to depart at the end of the season.

However, while praising his international team-mate's abilities between the posts, Neuer questioned whether he is ready to make the move to a club of Barcelona's stature.

"There is no doubt about it that Ter Stegen is a great goalkeeper," he told AS. "He is a player with a big future ahead of him.

"He is sensational. He is very agile and always knows how to deal with complicated situations. He is a superb shot-stopper.

"I don't know whether he's ready to play for a team like Barcelona yet. That's a decision their technical staff will have to make."