Neville backs Van Gaal to succeed at United

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville is confident under-fire manager Louis van Gaal can turn the club's fortunes around.

United are fifth in the Premier League following a run of six matches in all competitions without a win, while their Champions League and League Cup hopes are already over for this term.

Similarly poor form hindered David Moyes when he succeeded Alex Ferguson for the 2013-14 season and he ultimately paid for that failure with his job before the campaign finished.

Neville had a first-hand view of his demise, serving as assistant manager to his former Everton boss, but he believes former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal can find success amid intense speculation over his future.

"United are having a tough spell at the moment and they're finding it difficult," he told BreatheSport.

"But there's a long way to go, it's such a big club.

"I have total faith that Louis Van Gaal can, and will, bring success to Old Trafford."

Neville has been working as a coach at La Liga side Valencia since the start of this season and is now the number two to his brother Gary at the Mestalla, following the ex-Manchester United captain's appointment as head coach earlier this month, succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Me and Gary have a very clinical relationship. We both know what we want, we trust each other and we work really well together," said Phil, who retains ambitions of his own to be a number one in the future.

"At some stage I'd like to manage, that is the long-term aim," he added.

"However, I know that I've got a lot of time, so I see no need to rush. When I feel I've got the right experience and there is a job that I think suits me, I'll think about it.

"For now, I want to focus on doing a great job as a coach and an assistant here at Valencia."