Neville demands Valencia players match fans' passion

Valencia coach Gary Neville wants his players to replicate the passion of the club's supporters as the team seeks to end a dismal run in La Liga.

Neville has yet to taste victory in a league games since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in December, with the club's winless run stretching further back to November 21.

The Copa del Rey had provided some respite during the disappointing streak, however that source of solace was abruptly removed as Barcelona romped to a crushing 7-0 win in the semi-final first leg last week.

The shambolic display at Camp Nou provoked the ire of Valencia's supporters, but Neville has embraced their passionate anger and hopes his side can produce something worthy of the fans' dedication at Real Betis on Sunday.

"I am maybe a bit strange in the way I look at it," he said. "We were coming back on the bus and we saw the supporters.

"I had never seen anything like it my life. I have never seen fans with such passion.

"Obviously it was not for us, it was being used against us, but it made me think: what would it be like here if that passion was in our favour?

"The challenge is to make that work in our favour. We want to see that passion in its positive version.

"There won't be a revolution [in the starting XI], neither do we need one. We just have to make chances and take them."