Neville paying price for inexperience - Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Valencia coach Gary Neville is paying the price for his inexperience as the pressure continues to mount on the 40-year-old.

Neville took over at Valencia in December after Nuno Espirito Santo decided to leave the club following a poor start to the season.

Results have not been much better under Neville, with the former Manchester United defender winless in La Liga after eight attempts.

Neville managed to get Valencia to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey but saw his side demolished 7-0 by Barcelona in their first leg at Camp Nou.

And Wenger says Neville is feeling the effects of missing a vital part of his managerial education.

"I believe that most of the time the reputation of a big player gets you a big club early," the Arsenal manager said.

"You gain a few years. You do not start at Fleetwood [Town]. When you are Pep Guardiola you start at Barcelona.

"When you are not a big name you have first to battle. That is a disadvantage because you do not start as high. But, on the other hand, you learn your job.

"I believe experience plays a big part when you don’t start well. When you have a difficult start you have no credibility through your history because you haven’t shown you can do it.

"So it becomes more difficult when you have a bad start. At some stage, if you have a good team, they always find their way. I think Valencia will get out of it."

Valencia face Real Betis on Sunday ahead of their return leg against Barca on Wednesday.