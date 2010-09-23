Neville: Toffees in a sticky mess

Everton were knocked out by League One outfit Brentford on penalties in the cup this week, to heap misery on an already unsatisfactory start to the Toffees’ league campaign.

David Moyes’ side are yet to win a league game in the Premier League, and following faint praise of putting in decent performances if not picking up results, Neville has slammed any talk of sympathy for his team.

"There are no excuses. No hiding places," he told the Liverpool Echo. "We don't deserve to win these football matches at the moment.

"We didn't win at Blackburn – hard luck. We didn't win at Wolves – hard luck. We couldn't beat Villa – hard luck. Everyone says we're playing well but not winning games. Forget all that rubbish now – it's got to the point where it's time to realise where we are."

The Everton skipper also suggested a misguided mentality may have engulfed the squad at the start of the campaign, and urged his team-mates to ignore talk of challenging for the top four and instead focus on simply picking up some points.

"Forget Champions League football, forget Europa League football. Focus on Saturday and just winning. Maybe at the start of the season we looked at the end of the season rather than concentrating on the now.

"We're second from bottom and out of a cup competition we believed we could win. Massively disappointing. It’s time to stand up and be counted."

Everton travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham this weekend, on a ground they have won at only once in their last 10 visits.

By Jonathan Fadugba

