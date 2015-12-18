Neville: Valencia will get better and better

Valencia head coach Gary Neville says he knows his new team are going to get better and better in 2016.

The former Manchester United defender will lead his charges against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, his first top-flight clash at Mestalla since taking the helm.

Valencia are eighth in the table, seven points adrift of the top four, but Neville feels he has already seen enough in his first three games in charge to see signs of major potential.

"I said to you a week ago I feel relaxed and I still feel relaxed – I hope that is the same in a month's time," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"I just know that we are going to get better and better. I know that the players are going to improve.

"I know they are going to improve physically. I know that they are going to improve tactically. I know that they are going to improve from an understanding point of view of what I know of them, what they know of me and what we want from each other."

Neville is eager to see a positive performance against Getafe with a 12-day gap to follow the game until they meet Villarreal on December 31.

"The wishes for New Year, from a professional side it is all about the game against Getafe, for us to play well, get a good result," the 40-year-old added.

"Obviously Getafe wants the same thing as us so we will have to be aware of that.

"I think that my main priority and all my focus is on the game on Saturday and making sure we prepare well for that. That will be the best Christmas present and New Year's wishes that I could have and obviously I am sure the Valencia fans and players think the same.

"I know that we have got areas to improve, the players know that, no one is sitting here saying that we are the finished article and that we do not have improvements to make.

"What we are seeing I think is moments in games that I like and moments that the players would like. But I think that to get a sustained performance over a large period of the game is always the intent of every coach and every team. I think at this moment in time, that is what we have got to search for."

Valencia did the double over Getafe last season, winning 1-0 at home and 3-0 on the road.