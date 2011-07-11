Neville: Young can cope with added pressure

The England international, who netted 30 league goals for Aston Villa in 157 appearances, penned a five-year contract with Sir Alex Ferguson's side after the Midlands club agreed to sell the forward for £16 million.

And Neville, who retired in February after featuring in more than 600 games for United, has high hopes for the former Watford wide-man.

“Ashley Young has the potential to do really well at Old Trafford,” he told Goal.com.

“He has played for England over the last year, which will have given him the feeling that he can play at a higher level.

“Playing at Aston Villa is probably a step below playing for United and there will be greater expectations upon him and standards required from him this year, but he has proved at Villa that he can do well and this year it is his moment."

And the former full-back said that coping with the pressure of playing in front of a capacity Old Trafford crowd week in, week out will be the first main hurdle Young will have to overcome.

“He has to go out on a stage where there are 75,000 for every home game and deal with the expectation that goes with playing for United and I am sure he has the talent and ability and temperament to handle it," he said.

"Everyone will be looking forward to seeing him play because, with all due respect, he will be playing with great players around him in all positions.”