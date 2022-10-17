New Balance launch new boots for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Sadio Mane

New Balance has released the latest boots in their Furon and Tekala lines, to be worn by the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Sadio Mane at this winter's World Cup.

The Furon v7 is the latest in their line of boots designed for players with 'threat potential', and the big difference from previous incarnations sees the lace move to an off-centre position, allowing for a large, straight 'strike zone' along the top of the foot.

The Tekela v4, which will be worn by the likes of Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, is more of a boot for players who want to focus on close-ball control, and working in tight spaces.

Both have received strong review from FourFourTwo, and are likely to rank highly in our latest list of the best football boots.

Reviewing the New Balance Furon v7, FourFourTwo says: "These are top-end boots that will work for your everyday player. Some boots that aim to forego 'distraction' between foot and ball end up being exposing those of lesser talents, but these help rather than hinder."

Releasing the boot, New Balance said that the Furon "is crafted for zero distractions and features an innovative Hypoknit upper, with mesh lining and off-set lacing, delivering impressive lockdown, support, and an increased strike zone."

While on the New Balance Tekela v4, we said: "These are good football boots, for good football players.

"What we mean by that is that the Tekela v4s don't feel like boots that will immediately raise the game of the average player. They've been specifically designed to enhance the game of players who want to receive the ball close to feet, turn, and go; for the type of player that is likely to be tightly-marked, who has a confident first touch and likes to play on the front foot."

New Balance themselves say the Tekela is "engineered for distraction free dynamism, the Tekela incorporates a full-foot stretch-knit upper with minimal texture, plus a laceless closure and directional heel lining for secure lockdown." After analysing 800 instances of slips at the 2018 World Cup, the team put effort into creating a stud layout that would give players extra traction on the turn.