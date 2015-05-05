New Bilbao deal for Gurpegi

Carlos Gurpegi has extended his lengthy association with Athletic Bilbao, signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club until the end of next season.

The 34-year-old, who can play in the centre of midfield or defence, is a product of Bilbao's youth academy and made his debut for the club in 2002.

He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for Athletic in all competitions, including 30 in the current campaign.

Gurpegi was banned for two years in November 2003 after testing positive for nandrolone, eventually serving his sentence following a series of legal wranglings.

Bilbao confirmed Gurpegi's contract renewal in a brief statement on their official website.