New boss ‘more than happy’ for caretaker Paul Sheerin to keep Dons ticking over

Interim boss Paul Sheerin expects free reign to take charge of Aberdeen for the next two matches.

Newly-appointed manager Stephen Glass will have to quarantine when he arrives from the United States and will hope his first match in charge is the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Sheerin will stay in his role for Saturday’s third-round tie at Dumbarton and has been given licence to do things his way, along with the input of Barry Robson and Neil Simpson.

On his talks with Glass so far, Sheerin said: “The initial conversation was purely to let me do as I have been doing. With Stephen having experience of being interim at Atlanta last year, he feels it is important not to have too much interference with what you are doing.

“As it stands he is more than happy for us to keep going until he is in at the club.

“Maybe if he’s watching it and it’s not going well he might be screaming down the phone line, but I’d be very surprised if I hear from him.”

Sheerin is also set to be in the dugout for the trip to Perth the following weekend.

“It seems he will probably struggle for the St Johnstone game,” Sheerin added. “He is flying over in the next couple of days so the St Johnstone game may just be too early, but probably the Monday or Tuesday after that he will be in the club and getting himself up and running.”

Reserve-team boss Sheerin has had assurances over his own future.

“I’ve spoken to Stephen and had assurances from the club that there is still a role for me,” he said. “How that develops I am yet to see.

“I have loved my time at the club and my role here developing young players for the first team, we have seen a few of them break through over the years.

“I will continue to try and develop younger players as long as I am asked to do that and if there is anything different, I will be more than happy to work for the club and give it my all as I always do.”

His immediate task is to get past Dumbarton, who will warm up for Saturday’s televised clash with two midweek games as the Scottish League One season bids to catch up from an enforced break.

“It’s a tough ask on them,” Sheerin said. “I know myself being a part-time manager at Arbroath that it’s not easy, even when you’ve had a Saturday-Tuesday game.

“They have had a real tough run of games and they will feel aggrieved by that and may well use that as motivation, the fact they have been asked to play at quarter to eight on Thursday and quarter past 12 on Saturday.

“I know as a manager I would be using that as motivation and doing all I could to get the players fired up.”