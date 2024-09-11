New Chelsea stadium touted, with £500m Earl's Court proposal made

By
published

Chelsea have faced difficulty redeveloping Stamford Bridge to a larger capacity and have been on the lookout for a new site for years

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Chelsea would like a larger stadium than the 40,173-capacity Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea continue to consider their options for leaving Stamford Bridge and have their eye on a potential site in Earl's Court.

The Guardian write that Chelsea have put together a proposal to build on what is now the Lillie Bridge depot area in a change to plans already in motion for a mixed-use development that includes housing, parks and businesses.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.