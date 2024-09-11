New Chelsea stadium touted, with £500m Earl's Court proposal made

Chelsea continue to consider their options for leaving Stamford Bridge and have their eye on a potential site in Earl's Court.

The Guardian write that Chelsea have put together a proposal to build on what is now the Lillie Bridge depot area in a change to plans already in motion for a mixed-use development that includes housing, parks and businesses.

There are not currently any plans to build a new stadium as part of that project, but Chelsea reportedly hope to be invited in if the plans are deemed too pricey to go ahead without it.

VIDEO: Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

Chelsea hoping to get new stadium put into Earl's Court plans

However, Chelsea may need to act fast to get in on the plans, with the current stadium-less proposal set to be discussed by the local councils next week.

An Earl’s Court Development Committee spokesperson told the Guardian: “There is no plan within our plans for Chelsea FC to relocate to the Earl’s Court site.

Chelsea may face difficulty in leaving the Bridge (Image credit: PA)

"We have a fully detailed design, shortly to be registered with both local authorities, which prioritises the delivery of thousands of homes and jobs, culture and open space through a well-designed and considered master plan which has evolved over four years of engagement. This will see development commence in 2026 with the first residents and occupiers moving in from 2030. This is, and will remain, our primary focus.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Chelsea can't find a new site, they may need to continue looking at ways they could expand Stamford Bridge - a tricky task, given nearby structural considerations that include a nearby tube line and residential property that Chelsea purchased from veterans' housing charity a earlier this year.

I was reminded about the time when Chelsea had proposed to convert Battersea Powerstation into a stadium and then I was sad because it would have been the most iconic stadium in the world. pic.twitter.com/UAWX7k95Q2September 23, 2018

The club are said to still be considering their options with Stamford Bridge, with a complete rebuild potentially on the table. If that went ahead, Chelsea would need to find a temporary home, a la Tottenham Hotspur playing at Wembley while building their own new stadium.

Chelsea's efforts to create a larger home for themselves go back years, with one particularly striking proposal to move into a hollowed-out Battersea Power Station in 2012 rejected.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea looking to offload star in the coming WEEK, as Blues get ruthless: report

FourFourTwo's collection of the best Chelsea quizzes out there

'It is true that the Chelsea dressing room is difficult - everything is much easier to generate a good atmosphere on international break': Chelsea star SLAMS Stamford Bridge's 'difficult' dressing room