'It is true that the Chelsea dressing room is difficult - everything is much easier to generate a good atmosphere on international break': Blues star SLAMS Stamford Bridge's 'difficult' dressing room

Chelsea are catching their collective breath after another busy transfer window that saw them sign ten new players and spend £185million.

That took spending during the Todd Boehly regime up to the £ 1.2billion mark and even the club’s fans should be forgiven if they are struggle to keep up with this constant influx of new faces.

It would also appear that this strategy in the transfer market is having an unsettling impact on the Stamford Bridge dressing room, with one of the club’s key players admitting that he finds the atmosphere easier while on international duty.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 and was speaking while on international duty with Euro 2024 winners Spain, who kicked off their Nations League campaign with a goalless draw in Serbia on Thursday and will play Switzerland on Sunday.

"It is true that it is difficult, here (with Spain) everything is much easier to generate a good atmosphere,” the full-back told EFE.

"At Chelsea I try, but it is a time of change in which many players leave, and others come. I try to give my best. One of the keys to success in the Euro was the good group we had.

"In these tournaments you are together all day, we have to put up with each other and if we hadn’t gotten along, it would have been complicated. I try there, it comes naturally to me to create a good environment."

Despite these dressing room issues, the 26-year-old gave his backing to new boss Enzo Maresca.

"I’m happy, I think the coach we have is very good, he has very clear ideas," he continued.

"We come from years of changing coaches, let’s see if we can gain stability without many changes and that the coach can transmit his ideas.

"We need stability, we have high-level players, and I hope we can have that patience that is needed, that calm, so that everything goes well.

"We have the level, we just need stability and letting the coaches and players work to do something important."

