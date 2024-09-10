Chelsea looking to offload star in the coming WEEK, as Blues get ruthless: report

In a shocking turn, Chelsea are still looking to offload players from their squad even after the closure of the Premier League transfer window. But how will they possibly cope with fewer than their billion players?

Enzo Maresca's already-sizeable squad was bolstered by ten new arrivals over the summer window, with numerous high-profile sales helping to make way, but Chelsea still have work to do to find new homes for some of the players who do not figure in the new head coach's plans.

Thankfully for them, there are still a few countries around Europe whose transfer windows are yet to close - including Greece.

Chelsea star David Fofana eyeing AEK Athens switch

David Datro Fofana spent the first half of last season at Union Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've not mentioned Greece out of nowhere, either: AEK Athens are reportedly 'in advanced talks' to sign Chelsea's David Datro Fofana, who arrived at the club a whole 20 months ago as a 20 year old and is therefore well past his sell-by date at Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider report that Chelsea are keen to secure a permanent departure for Fofana that may come at an initial loss on their investment on the Ivory Coast international but which could turn into a profit in time.

However, they add that although the clubs are in talks, a fee is yet to be agreed. The Greek transfer window closes on Wednesday, so there is still a little bit of time for an agreement to be struck.

Todd Boehly has conducted a lot of business in a short space of time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fofana has made just four appearances for Chelsea's first team since arriving at the club, all in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

The forward went out on loan to German side Union Berlin last summer, scoring twice in 17 games, and was then called back in January so he could be sent back out to then-Premier League side Burnley. Fofana netted four times in 15 games for Vincent Kompany's side as they battled in vain against relegation.

Fofana is reportedly one of a number of Chelsea players training away from the first team at Chelsea currently having failed to catch Maresca's eye over the summer.

