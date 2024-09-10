Chelsea looking to offload star in the coming WEEK, as Blues get ruthless: report

Chelsea's chance to sign players closed at the end of August but trading can still be done in a handful of European countries

In a shocking turn, Chelsea are still looking to offload players from their squad even after the closure of the Premier League transfer window. But how will they possibly cope with fewer than their billion players?

Enzo Maresca's already-sizeable squad was bolstered by ten new arrivals over the summer window, with numerous high-profile sales helping to make way, but Chelsea still have work to do to find new homes for some of the players who do not figure in the new head coach's plans.

