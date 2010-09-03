New coach, same story for France

England and Italy were able to start repairing their reputations with contrasting wins in their first Euro 2012 qualifiers and Spain swatted away Liechtenstein 4-0 with an ease befitting their status as world and European champions.

England played with the quick passing and invention that eluded them in South Africa as they beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley, Jermain Defoe netting a smartly taken hat-trick and Adam Johnson getting the fourth in the Group G clash.

Italy were almost embarrassed but were ultimately able to celebrate a 2-1 victory after coming from a goal down away to Estonia in Group C.

There were wins too for Germany, Russia and the Netherlands - who provided a heartwarming moment with the goalscoring return of Ruud van Nistelrooy - but the night's compelling story was in Paris, where it became abundantly clear that a change of coach alone will not change French fortunes.

This was a miserable night for the home side, as a much changed team from the World Cup was cheered on to the pitch but roundly booed off it.

Laurent Blanc's first competitive match since replacing Raymond Domenech after a World Cup campaign that veered between farce and fiasco offered few positives as a late goal from Sergei Kislyak consigned them to a Group D defeat.

"I want to thank the fans who came here to support us," France captain Florent Malouda told the angry crowd.

Portugal were among the other heavyweight teams to flop in South Africa and missing the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and suspended coach Carlos Queiroz they flirted with disaster against Cyprus in Guimaraes.

The home side twice fell behind before hauling themselves 4-3 ahead only to concede an equaliser to Andreas Avraam two minutes from time.

SUCCESS STORIES

While Europe's first big night of competitive international action since the World Cup was a chance for atonement for some, it was a celebration for the three big success stories of a tournament dominated by the continent.

Spain led the way as two goals from Fernando Torres and one from World Cup hero David Villa - who moved to within one goal of equalling Raul's scoring record for the country - helped them brush past Liechtenstein in a Group I match in Vaduz.

David Silva was the other scorer in the opening match of the defence of the title Spain won in Austria and Switzerland in 2008.

The Netherlands, beaten by the Spanish in the Johannesburg final, saw off San Marino 5-0 in Group E.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a hat-trick but it was the returning Van Nistelrooy who stole Dutch hearts, scoring in injury-time after being recalled to the squad for the first time in two years.

The 34-year-old was given a standing ovation as he came on and capped his return with an injury time strike.

"If it comes back ag