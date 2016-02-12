New Everton deal until 2019 for Oviedo
Everton have handed a long-term deal to Bryan Oviedo, who is determined to pay the club back for the faith shown in him.
Bryan Oviedo has his sights set on helping Everton win silverware after signing a new deal until 2019 at Goodison Park.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez has made no secret of his desire to reward the versatile Oviedo, who can play at left-back or in midfield, with an improved contract.
And the formalities were completed on Friday as the 25-year-old penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club he joined from Copenhagen in August 2012.
"I am really happy to commit my future to Everton because this is a special club and, for me, a second home," said the Costa Rica international, who has endured various injury problems - including a broken leg – in his time on Merseyside.
"When I experienced some really tough times, the toughest of my career, everybody was behind me – the manager, the staff, the players and the fans and that support helped me through and made me stronger, as a person and as a player.
"I feel that I am in the best moment of my career. I have greater confidence and I have a real ambition to win a trophy for Everton."
Everton, who are eighth in the Premier League, face a trip to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round and Oviedo said: "We have clear goals as a team. We want to win a cup and we want to continue building ourselves into a top Premier League team."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.