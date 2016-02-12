New Everton deal until 2019 for Oviedo

Bryan Oviedo has his sights set on helping Everton win silverware after signing a new deal until 2019 at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has made no secret of his desire to reward the versatile Oviedo, who can play at left-back or in midfield, with an improved contract.

And the formalities were completed on Friday as the 25-year-old penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club he joined from Copenhagen in August 2012.

"I am really happy to commit my future to Everton because this is a special club and, for me, a second home," said the Costa Rica international, who has endured various injury problems - including a broken leg – in his time on Merseyside.

"When I experienced some really tough times, the toughest of my career, everybody was behind me – the manager, the staff, the players and the fans and that support helped me through and made me stronger, as a person and as a player.

"I feel that I am in the best moment of my career. I have greater confidence and I have a real ambition to win a trophy for Everton."

Everton, who are eighth in the Premier League, face a trip to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round and Oviedo said: "We have clear goals as a team. We want to win a cup and we want to continue building ourselves into a top Premier League team."