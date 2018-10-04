New injury blow for Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez
Atletico Madrid are likely to be without Jose Gimenez for their next game, against Real Betis in LaLiga, as the defender is injured again.
Atletico Madrid have confirmed a scan has diagnosed defender Jose Gimenez with a hamstring injury.
The centre-back had to be substituted in Atletico's 3-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Gimenez had been a doubt for last weekend's El Derbi against Real Madrid but was passed to play the game, which ended goalless.
But the 23-year-old could have a spell on the sidelines after tests confirmed he has a hamstring injury.
Atletico have offered no timescale for Gimenez's recovery, with the defender likely to miss Sunday's league game at home to Real Betis.
