New injury blow for Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a scan has diagnosed defender Jose Gimenez with a hamstring injury.

The centre-back had to be substituted in Atletico's 3-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Gimenez had been a doubt for last weekend's El Derbi against Real Madrid but was passed to play the game, which ended goalless.

But the 23-year-old could have a spell on the sidelines after tests confirmed he has a hamstring injury.

Atletico have offered no timescale for Gimenez's recovery, with the defender likely to miss Sunday's league game at home to Real Betis.