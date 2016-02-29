New investor Moshiri in love with Everton - Martinez

Roberto Martinez says Everton's new major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has fallen in love since completing his purchase and can take the club to the next level.

The Iranian businessman acquired a 49.9 per cent stake in the Premier League club on Saturday after a lengthy search for new investment at Goodison Park.

Everton said the arrival of Moshiri - a former shareholder in Arsenal - brought the "promise of new investment" and Martinez feels the 60-year-old understands the values of the club.

"It's really, really good news," Martinez told reporters. "I met Mr Moshiri and the impression I got was that he is a gentleman who has incredible values and knows the Premier League inside out, having been involved in another Premier League club.

"He knows how difficult it is to have a vision and put it into practice. Sometimes business people don't understand but this isn't the case.

"It's been a process, he's someone who has been introduced to Everton and followed the club closely. He's fallen in love with what Everton means.

"We have probably the perfect person for Everton. As a human and as a winner, Fahid is the perfect person to come into Everton.

Moshiri could be at Villa Park for Everton's clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday, although he is awaiting approval from the Premier League for his investment.

Martinez urged his side to end the season strongly, suggesting Moshiri's financial clout could enable Champions League qualification.

"We have to finish strongly because this is a big moment in our history," he added. "We have to finish well in order to benefit the new investor coming in.

"It is a wave of positive energy, it's a real feeling of momentum. When I started, our ambition at Everton was the Champions League places and becoming a winning team.

"That's a difficult aim to achieve and investment takes us to a different level in being able to get there.

"The new investor understands the history, he has fallen in love, and he is going to be a strong addition in bringing Everton to where we belong."