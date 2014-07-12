New signing Ince settling in quickly at Hull

Former Liverpool man Ince had previously been at Blackpool, but spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old, whose contract at Bloomfield Road expired at the end of last season, had been linked with a switch to Inter, where his father Paul spent two seasons as a player.

However, Ince eventually decided on a move to Hull and says he has received a warm welcome from his new team-mates.

"The first couple of days couldn't have gone any better," he told the club's official website. "The players and staff have been great and I've bedded in quickly which always helps.

"That's always the hardest thing when you go to a new club, you don't want to be the outsider, but the lads have taken me in and it has been fantastic.

"You pick up straight away that this is a great bunch of lads. The Irish lot are a bit crazy, but that's great because it all goes towards the spirit of the team.

"To come in and be amongst the lads so soon is fantastic."