New York City FC 0-1 Orlando City 1: Larin sinks Villa and Co.

Orlando City won its first match of the season after prevailing 1-0 at New York City FC in MLS on Friday.

Prior to the Eastern Conference showdown at Yankee Stadium, Orlando City had played out back-to-back draws to start the campaign, but that all changed thanks to an early goal from in-form striker Cyle Larin in the Big Apple.

Larin made it three goals in as many games, heading home the seventh-minute opener after New York goalkeeper Josh Saunders was unable to get a strong enough hand to Rafael Ramos' cross into the penalty area.

New York City, though, was not without its chances as David Villa and Andrea Pirlo influenced proceedings.

The home team's best chance arguably fell to Mix Diskerud on the hour mark. Villa played in a delicate ball through to Diskerud but Joe Bendik got down low to deny the attacker in a one-on-one situation.

Tony Taylor then tried his luck from a difficult angle but his shot went wide as New York pressed.

At the other end, Kevin Molino should have sealed the points but he took too long to pull the trigger with the goal at his mercy.

And New York almost made the visiting side pay as Steven Mendoza hit the post with 17 minutes remaining.

Orlando City jumps up to second in the Eastern Conference with five points, one more than NYCFC.