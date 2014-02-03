Newcastle and Norwich charged after brawl

The incident occurred after Newcastle's Loic Remy and Norwich's Bradley Johnson were both shown straight red cards in Tuesday's goalless draw.

The pair shoved each other before Remy appeared to move his head towards Johnson's in an aggressive manner.

Johnson's red card was subsequently overturned on appeal, while Remy's was upheld and the French striker started a three-match ban in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to local rivals Sunderland.

An FA statement read: "Both Norwich City and Newcastle United have been charged by The FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

"The charge relates to an incident in or around the 82nd minute of their match on Tuesday 28 January 2014.

"The clubs have until 6pm on Wednesday 5 February 2014 to respond to the charge."