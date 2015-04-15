Newcastle boss Carver sure of fan support

A section of Newcastle supporters are said to be planning a demonstration against the team's lack of movement in the transfer market, despite the club registering record profits during the last financial year.

The feeling of discontent around St James' Park has been exacerbated by a poor run of form that has seen Newcastle lose five straight matches - including a 1-0 defeat to fierce rivals Sunderland.

Carver will have no complaints if supporters do air their frustrations at St James' this weekend, but is confident any disruption will be minimal.

"They are entitled to do what they want to do," Carver said.

"At the start of the season they pay for the season ticket, and they are entitled to go to the game if they want to go and if they don't want to go that's their prerogative too.

"The fans have always been attached to this football club and the vast majority will be there on Sunday supporting the team, even those who don't have season tickets will go and watch it in the pubs and be behind the team.

"But I know everyone who comes through that turnstile at the weekend will be right behind the team because they want the team to win."

Carver's position as Newcastle boss is only assured until the end of the campaign, and with the club on a poor run it remains to be seen if he will continue next term.

But he insists he has given no thought to his future, adding: "To be honest, and I'd have said this even if we'd been on a winning run, I'm not looking that far ahead.

"I'm just looking at this weekend. This weekend is important and it's not about me. This is about the team, the club and getting the right results."