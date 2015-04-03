Newcastle defender Haidara out for season

The full-back has not featured since the end of February when he was taken from the field on a stretcher in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

"Sadio Haidara had a cyst taken off his knee last Thursday in France and he won't be available for the rest of the season," Carver said ahead of Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland.

Carver's options in defence have been depleted with Steven Taylor and Paul Dummett also absent.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will also be unavailable until next season after he confirmed on Twitter that he is set to have surgery on a wrist injury.

The 21-year-old, who made six Premier League appearances in the absence of Tim Krul and Rob Elliot earlier this season, had to cut short a loan spell with League One Bradford City after just one appearance because of the issue.