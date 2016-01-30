Newcastle rival played part in Khazri's Sunderland move

Wahbi Khazri says that a conversation with friend and new Newcastle United signing Henri Saivet played a part in his move to rivals Sunderland.

Sunderland announced the capture of Khazri from Bordeaux on Saturday, with the attacking midfielder arriving at the Stadium of Light on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £8million fee.

Saivet joined Newcastle from Bordeaux on a five-and-a-half-year deal this month and was influential in selling a switch to north-east England to Khazri.

Khazri told the Sunderland's official website: "I'm very happy to play for Sunderland. It is amazing because I wanted to play in the Premier League; for me it is the best league in Europe so I'm very excited and I can't wait to play games.

"I spoke with my friend Henri Saivet who plays for Newcastle so he knows all about Sunderland, and he said it is the best league and that the people are fantastic."

The 24-year-old joins Sunderland with the Wearsiders four points adrift of safety in 19th in the Premier League.

He added: "My qualities are technique and I'm very combative. Football goes very fast and if you win two games you can move up the table.

"We now have three very important games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United."

Khazri could make his debut in Sunderland's next Premier League match against City on Tuesday.