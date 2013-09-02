Newcastle target Gomis 'is going nowhere'

Gomis has been the subject of reported Newcastle interest throughout the transfer window, but with the deadline fast approaching, a deal now looks unlikely.

The France international has not played a Ligue 1 match this season as the speculation around his future has grown, with Marseille, Fenerbahce and Swansea City also said to be interested in the 28-year-old forward.

However, Aulas said Gomis - who scored 16 goals in 37 league appearances last season - will not leave the club on Monday.

"We have to face facts, there isn't an offer that Bafe has accepted despite (interest from) the English and the Turks and Lyon need a player like him," he stated.

"It was logical that Bafe would not reach the end of his contract, but if it is not possible (to extend) we have no more time to reinforce the team, so he will be our reinforcement."

Gomis' contract expires at the end of the 2013-14 season.