Newcastle United 1 Wolves 2: Doherty punishes Yedlin red with late winner
DeAndre Yedlin was dismissed but Wolves had to wait until deep in added time for their winning goal away to Newcastle United.
Matt Doherty headed a dramatic winner in the 94th minute as Wolves won 2-1 in the Premier League at 10-man Newcastle United.
Newcastle looked set to hold on for a point at St. James' Park on Sunday after DeAndre Yedlin was dismissed for a crude foul on Diogo Jota, who opened the scoring for the visitors.
But Wolves had other ideas with Doherty popping up to nod the ball into the open goal after unlucky goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could only parry a drive from Jota.
Wolves' first away win in the Premier League since October follows their midweek win over Chelsea as Newcastle's earlier equaliser from Ayoze Perez proved meaningless.
