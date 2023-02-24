Newcastle United hero Miguel Almiron tells FFT he isn’t a fan of fish and chips

Newcastle United talisman Miguel Almiron is targeting League Cup glory this weekend with the Magpies – but if he wins, he won't be celebrating at the local chippy.

Super Miggy has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo that although he has assimilated well in England with the local culture… he still doesn't really like the national dish of fish and chips.

"My first day here I was given some fish and chips to try… let’s just say I prefer Paraguayan food!" the wideman laughed diplomatically.

Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron has 10 goals this term – and he owes none of it to battered fish (Image credit: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

"A few of my English team-mates have tried some mate [a caffeine-rich tea drunk through a special straw] but I’m not sure they liked it too much, apart from Trippier who got into it when he was playing for Atletico Madrid.

Food preferences aside, Almiron has settled in well to the Premier League since he arrived in 2019. It may be strange for fans to remember, too – especially after the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the Magpies – but Almiron was a club-record signing for Newcastle. That's since been dwarfed by other stars such as Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Miguel Almiron became Newcastle's record signing when he joined from Atlanta United (Image credit: PA Images)

"A lot was spoken about that [the club record fee] at the time but it never worried me," Almiron explains now. "It was a dream to come here, to Europe and to a historic club like Newcastle with all that entails. I thought about nothing other than enjoying my football and trying to playing well for Newcastle in the Premier League.

"Down the right, me and Kieran Trippier understand each other so well. He’s got so much experience and quality, which lets me off the leash in some ways, knowing that he’s there with me. He understands from my body shape when I cut inside and can overlap."