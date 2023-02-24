Newcastle United hero Miguel Almiron tells FFT he isn’t a fan of fish and chips
Newcastle United goal machine Miguel Almiron is loving life in the north of England… but he still can't quite get to grips with some of the food
Newcastle United talisman Miguel Almiron is targeting League Cup glory this weekend with the Magpies – but if he wins, he won't be celebrating at the local chippy.
Super Miggy has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo that although he has assimilated well in England with the local culture… he still doesn't really like the national dish of fish and chips.
"My first day here I was given some fish and chips to try… let’s just say I prefer Paraguayan food!" the wideman laughed diplomatically.
"A few of my English team-mates have tried some mate [a caffeine-rich tea drunk through a special straw] but I’m not sure they liked it too much, apart from Trippier who got into it when he was playing for Atletico Madrid.
Food preferences aside, Almiron has settled in well to the Premier League since he arrived in 2019. It may be strange for fans to remember, too – especially after the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the Magpies – but Almiron was a club-record signing for Newcastle. That's since been dwarfed by other stars such as Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.
"A lot was spoken about that [the club record fee] at the time but it never worried me," Almiron explains now. "It was a dream to come here, to Europe and to a historic club like Newcastle with all that entails. I thought about nothing other than enjoying my football and trying to playing well for Newcastle in the Premier League.
"Down the right, me and Kieran Trippier understand each other so well. He’s got so much experience and quality, which lets me off the leash in some ways, knowing that he’s there with me. He understands from my body shape when I cut inside and can overlap."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.