Newcastle United's strangest ever signing could get chance as long-serving goalkeeper set to depart

We totally understand why Newcastle United were compelled to spend £20m on Nottingham Forest flop Odysseas Vlachodimos in the summer - but that doesn't make the goalkeeper's move feel any less strange six months on.

Forest made a hefty profit on the keeper when he moved to St James' Park on July 1 last summer - and both the fee and the date are pertinent to why the move came about in the first place.

With Elliot Anderson going the other way in a separate deal, the two club were engaging in a bit of accounting loopholery that did them both a favour in their bid to avoid falling afoul of PSR rules...but the effect on Newcastle's squad could now come to bear thanks to an impending transfer departure.

Martin Dubravka's touted move to Saudi Arabia could create headache for Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka is said to be on the verge of a move to the Saudi Pro League

Martin Dubravka has been Newcastle's cup keeper of choice for the past few years and has been filling in for the injured Nick Pope since mid-December, but now looks to be heading out of the club.

The Slovakian international is reportedly on the move to the Saudi Pro League, with reports suggesting that Al-Shabab have asked for approval to complete his signing.

Odysseas Vlachodimos has made just one appearance for Newcastle since his big-money summer move (Image credit: Future)

Newcastle have reportedly insisted that they want Dubravka to play against Arsenal in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening before they will allow him to move.

That is not a particular vote of confidence in Vlachodimos, who has featured just once for Newcastle since heading to the north east.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even then, he appeared only with great reluctance on Eddie Howe's part, coming off the bench after Dubravka was hit by an injury in October's League Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon.

But the Greek international may now need to play some part in a busy January: Pope is not forecast to return for another couple of weeks, according to the Newcastle Chronicle,

That means unless they have a Dubravka replacement lined up in the transfer window, they would be left to choose between Vlachodimos and John Ruddy to face Bromley in the FA Cup on Sunday, and potentially against Wolves and Bournemouth in the Premier League thereafter.

One way or another, Howe will be keen to avoid disruption to Newcastle's excellent form after claiming six straight wins in all competitions and rising to fifth in the league table.