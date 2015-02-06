Newcastle will not relax, says interim boss Carver

Carver's men are 11th in the Premier League and 11 points clear of the relegation zone, seemingly leaving a side that is out of both domestic cup competitions with little to play for.

The Tyneside club face fellow mid-table side Stoke, who are two points above Newcastle, on Sunday and Carver has been quick to play up the importance of the game despite the league placing of the two teams.

"It's a huge game. We're two points behind Stoke so if we win we will go above them, and that's our aim," Carver said.

"We're not relaxing. I want to get as high as I can up this division. We are here to win football matches."

Carver confirmed that defender Paul Dummett is fit to play following a hamstring tear, but the game comes too soon for Siem de Jong and Rolando Aarons.