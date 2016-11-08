Newcastle's Shelvey hit with misconduct charge

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for allegedly using abusive words with reference to ethnicity.

The charge relates to the Championship leaders' 2-0 home defeat to Wolves on September 17.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 87th minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent.

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an "Aggravated Breach" as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality."

Shelvey, who has won six caps for England, has until a week on Wednesday to respond to the charge.

The former Liverpool and Swansea City player has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

Rafael Benitez's men are three points clear of Brighton and Hove Albion at the top of the table as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.