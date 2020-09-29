Newport waiting on Covid-19 test results ahead of Newcastle Carabao Cup tie

Newport players and staff are waiting to discover Covid-19 test results ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Welsh outfit are the only Sky Bet League Two club to make the last 16 and testing for coronavirus is compulsory at this stage of the competition.

Leyton Orient were made to forfeit their third-round tie against Tottenham last week after a number of players at the east London club tested positive for the virus.

📺The Exiles' Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Newcastle United has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) September 25, 2020

“The testing has been covered by the Premier League,” Newport manager Michael Flynn said at his pre-match press conference.

“We’ve all been tested and the results will be back this morning.”

Flynn says Newport have been “very vigilant” to prevent a repeat of the Orient episode and ensure the Exiles are not denied a big pay-day with the tie to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

League Two has suffered a spate of coronavirus cases and Grimsby’s match against Bradford this weekend had already been postponed.

The Lincolnshire club has players and staff still self-isolating, which forced their match against Cheltenham on Saturday to be called off as well.

He said: “We’ve followed all the protocols and the procedures. It’s a credit to our doc and physio who have been very vigilant in what we need to do.

“It’s a compliment to the players that they’ve got on with it and adjusted, and not made any fuss about it.

“You’re not going to stop everything but if we’re doing the right procedures and right protocols that will hopefully limit the amount of people who could get infected.”

Newport have been regular giant-killers in the past with Premier League Leicester among their FA Cup scalps in 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

On the pitch, Newport are aiming for another spot of giant-killing after beating Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in recent seasons and holding Tottenham to a draw to earn a Wembley replay.

County have also beaten Championship clubs Swansea and Watford this season to reach the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in their history.

“Let’s not dress it up, it’s going to be a very tough challenge,” Flynn said.

“You saw what Newcastle did to Morecambe last week (won 7-0) who are in our league.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce takes his side to Newport on Wednesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’ve got huge respect for Steve Bruce and they are taking the competition seriously.

“Newcastle have got a stronger squad this season and they’ll be looking at this as a chance to get to a final and win some silverware.

“You’d rather play against the best team they’ve got as you’d like to get a result against their first team.

“I’m just glad it’s at home because it gives us that little bit of advantage in terms of used to our surroundings.”