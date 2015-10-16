Neymar agent envisages long-term Barca future, slams Santos

Neymar will remain at Barcelona "for many years" according to the Brazil captain's agent.

Talks over a new deal at Camp Nou for Neymar are ongoing, despite the forward having three years left to run on his contract.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez told Catalunya Radio last week that negotiations were progressing well, saying that Neymar would stay with the Catalan giants "for life".

Neymar himself has insisted his long-term future lies with Barca and his representative Wagner Ribeiro has become the latest person to echo this view in an interview with Cadena Cope.

"I spoke with his father and told me that Neymar is very happy at the club and there is no hurry to renew," Ribeiro said.



"You can be sure that Neymar will continue for many years in Barcelona, no doubt."

Ribeiro also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the details of Neymar's 2013 move to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos.

The fallout from the transfer led to the resignation of ex-Barca president Sandro Rosell in January 2014 and has placed the club at the centre of a lengthy legal process.

Earlier this week, Santos president Modesto Roma Junior called on FIFA to investigate the deal but Ribeiro refuted his claims of wrongdoing.

"In 2011, Santos authorised Neymar to hire a company to manage his transfer," he added.

"Santos now want the money that belongs to his father, it's absurd. What Santos have done with Neymar and FIFA is unconstitutional."