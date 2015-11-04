Neymar: Barca miss Messi, but I'm in a good moment

Neymar is hoping to continue the form that saw him score twice in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over BATE in the Champions League to help the holders cope with Lionel Messi's absence.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock at Camp Nou from the penalty spot, assisted Luis Suarez's goal and tapped home following a counterattack led by the Uruguayan in the 83rd minute.

Neymar has netted eight times in his last six outings in all competitions and wants his impressive recent displays to continue to compensate for the injured Messi - who has not featured for the club since September.

"We miss Leo because he's the best, but I'm in a good moment and hope to continue that way," he said.

The former Santos man acknowledged the role Suarez had in helping him hit the back of the net.

"I'm very happy with the result. We scored three times, which is something we needed to do," Neymar added.

"It was a good run for my third, but Luis Suarez was vital, he gave me a great ball.

"We must remain relaxed, we're doing a good job at this stage of the season and scoring goals."

Neymar and Suarez have stepped up in Messi's absence, scoring 18 of the club's last 21 goals in all competitions.