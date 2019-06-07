Rivaldo has his say on who Barcelona should sign instead of Antoine Griezmann

The PSG winger has been repeatedly linked with a return to Spain through Barça or rivals Real Madrid this summer.

Neymar left Catalonia for a world record €222 million fee in August 2017, but his compatriot Rivaldo – who spent five seasons at the Camp Nou between 1997 and 2002 – believes that Blaugrana fans would welcome his return if he helped them to Champions League glory.

“If I could choose one player to sign for Barcelona this summer it would be Neymar,” the 2002 World Cup winner told Betfair.

“The fans already know what he can do, he proved his value to the club last time he was there and he combines nicely with Messi and Suarez. He's also a good alternative to lead the attack when Messi isn't available.

“Griezmann is a great player but signing him would be more of a gamble, as he's never played at Barcelona or with Messi and Suarez. Of course, if he manages to perform like at Atleti he certainly could be a great addition to the team.

“But I prefer Neymar for the reasons I pointed out above. He knows the club and probably chats with Suarez and Messi regularly.

“Neymar's return might not make all the fans happy after the way he left for PSG, but if he helps them win the Champions League, fans would forgive anything."

