Neymar 'desperate' for second Champions League medal

Barcelona star Neymar is setting his sights on a second Champions League title that he thinks would help to build his legacy at Camp Nou.

The Brazil international will sign a new five-year contract with the club on Friday after he has negotiated Wednesday's home Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Barca are two points clear of former boss Pep Guardiola's side at the top of Group C going into the game and Neymar understands the importance of winning the competition to shaping the success of a player's career.

Inspired by many of his team-mates who already have multiple Champions League winners' medals, Neymar revealed he is "desperate" to get his hands on another after tasting glory in 2014-15 when Barca won the treble in his first season.

"I won my first Champions League in the first year I was at Barcelona, but I'm desperate to win another as soon as possible," the forward said to Fox Sports.

"When you win one you don't think that you've completed your objective.

"There are players at Barcelona that have been here many years and have won the Champions League after doing it once already.

"This is what I want to do here. I want to help create a legacy at Barcelona and I will fight to do that."

Barca - favourites to win this season's competition - thrashed Celtic 7-0 in their first home game in the tournament before winning 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach.