Neymar determined to improve

Barcelona attacker Neymar believes he still has room for improvement and says the 2015-16 campaign was not the best of his career.

The Brazil international was in sublime form in the first half of the season and, although his form tailed off somewhat at the back end of the campaign, he still scored 30 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

However, Neymar was not entirely satisfied with his performances after Barcelona clinched the Liga title and wants to do better next season.

"This has not been my best season," Neymar told Globo Esporte.

"I always want to beat my previous statistics and improve my records. I want to keep on doing better day after day.

"I am proud of what we have achieved in La Liga, not just of my own performances, but of the entire team. We were made to work hard for the title, but got our reward in the end.

"We cannot forget what happened, though, and have to take it on board ahead of next season."

Barcelona missed out on a place in the Champions League final after losing to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and Neymar admits their European exit still hurts.

"It hurts not to be in the Champions League final, especially because we know we could have made it," he added.

"But these things happen and we have to accept it. We have to congratulate the teams that did make it. This proves the quality of La Liga."

Luis Suarez stepped up to lead Barcelona the way in the second half of the season, winning the Pichichi Trophy in the process, and Neymar has nothing but praise for his team-mate.

"Suarez is a great player. He is not just a goalscorer, but also creates goals," the Brazilian continued.

"He is a good team-mate, but also a good friend. I am very happy for him. I am keen to help him in every way possible to become top scorer every single season.

"The most important reason behind our success is our unity and the satisfaction we take from helping each other."